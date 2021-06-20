FOMER Newport cobbler Kelvin Reddicliffe has donated another £1,000 to St David's Hospice Care.

The money was raised after Arnolds Lighting & Electrical Store in the city sold more Chartist-related items since lockdown has ended.

The store in Skinner Street has supported the efforts of Kelvin since his retirement by selling Chartist Mural prints together with various signed memorabilia he collected over the years.

The mural, which was demolished in 2013 as part of the construction of Friars Walk, still sparks interest from all corners of the globe.

Mr Reddicliffe, who has raised thousands of pounds for St David's Hospice Care through the sale of the prints, is a composer and musician and a Free Mason who is Master of Casnewydd Lodge and honorary organist for the armed forces, friendship and Isca lodges.

He said: "Interest in the mural remains high. I am thrilled that I can keep the memory of the mural alive and also to help raise funds for St David's Hospice Care which carries out such fantastic work throughout our local community, especially during these difficult times."

Tania Ansell, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “Kelvin has been a staunch supporter of ours for many years donating various items. He’s always thinking out of the box in order to raise more funds. With the Chartist prints he really seems to have found a niche market where they continue to have interest and support. We are extremely grateful to all involved but to Kelvin we are indebted to his unwavering support.”

If you are interested in taking a look or finding out more about the prints, you can visit Arnold's Electrical on Skinner Street, Newport.

Funds raised from Kelvin’s fundraising efforts help St David’s Hospice Care support its patients and families who are suffering from cancer and other life threatening illnesses. Their care is provided free throughout Newport, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Torfaen and South & Mid Powys.

St David's has to raise more than £9 million every year with a small percentage of its funding being received by the NHS.