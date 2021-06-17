THE number of new cases of the coronavirus Delta variant in Wales has risen to 488 - up 173 since Monday, according to new figures published today.

This is up 173 cases since the last Public Health Wales (PHW) update given on Monday, June 14.

Case numbers are expected to rise further over the coming weeks as Delta variant is easier to catch than the previously dominant Alpha variant.

Dr Eleri Davies, Incident Director for the coronavirus response at PHW, said: “We understand people may be concerned at the rise in cases but there is much we can do to protect ourselves and others. "It’s so important to take up the offer of both vaccines when you receive it, as the latest evidence shows that Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are both effective against the Delta variant after two doses.

“We are all very familiar with social distancing by now, but, by remaining at least two metres away from everyone else, washing our hands regularly, and wearing a face covering we can keep ourselves and our friends and family safe.

"The virus disperses in well-ventilated environment, so opening windows and allowing fresh air to circulate is another way to keep ourselves safe.

“If you develop any symptoms, you must self-isolate and get a test if you or anyone in your household develop symptoms."

There is a Q&A on the Delta Variant on the Public Health Wales website.

The numbers of variant cases in Wales are reported on the Public Health Wales surveillance dashboard at 12pm on Monday and Thursday.

Public Health Wales are not currently reporting variants by health board, but have confirmed that all health boards in Wales have reported cases.