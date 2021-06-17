A PEMBROKE Dock man’s spree of crime included stealing meat, razors and power tools from various shops in Pembroke Dock.
Phillip Greenfield, of Queen Street, pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court of a stealing spree that has landed him with an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
The list of items Greenfield stole included £196.98 worth of meat products from Tesco, Pembroke Dock.
He also stole £33.98 worth of razors from Boots in Pembroke Dock.
Forty-two-year-old Greenfield then stole two 109 piece Black and Decker tool sets, at a value of £60, from Wilkinsons in Pembroke Dock.
In total, Greenfield’s stealing spree came to £290.96.
The offences, five of them, which included stealing from Tesco on three separate occasions within five days, were all committed between May 21 and May 25.
Greenfield pleaded guilty to all charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 8.
He was made to compensate each shop for the exact value he had stolen.
Greenfield was also committed to eight weeks in prison after it was revealed the offences had been committed while he was on a Community Order for previous offences. The sentence was suspended for 12 months.
He must comply with further rehabilitation activity for up to 10 days.