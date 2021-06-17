AN “AMAZING” woman is to be honoured by people taking part in a viral dance challenge in South Wales this week.

The viral dance challenge involves people performing a dance reel to gospel-influence house song Jerusalema by South African producer Master KG and performed by singer-songwriter Nomcebo.

All over the globe people have taken part in the challenge and on Sunday, June 20, dancers will assemble on Barry Island to perform in memory of Lesley Francis.

The challenge is being organised by Anna Prince, manager at Hydro Fitness Gym in Barry, who became friends with Lesley through the ladies only gym which she [Ms Prince] took over around two years ago.

Ms Prince said: “Lesley was amazing, she was very spiritual, and she had friends everywhere.

“She never had a bad word to say about anyone and she loved Barry Island which is why we will be dancing there on Sunday.”

Ms Prince also runs a burlesque dance group - Candys - which frequently raises money for charity; she says that Ms Francis loved to watch the group perform.

“A while back Lesley messaged me about the Jerusalema challenge and said ‘Anna my darling I’d love to see this’” said Ms Prince.

“A group in Africa originally did the dance and now people all over the world have - it’s brought people together during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I kind of fobbed her off and said I’d do it when I wasn’t so busy [reopening the gym].

“When she passed away I was looking back on the messages and I thought how she’d have loved every second of it.”

Ms Prince will be joined by others – including Lesley’s son Nick – in performing the dance on Barry Island at 11am on Sunday, June 20.

They will don Ms Francis’ favourite colours: blue and white.

“It’s open to anyone who wants to do it, and people are welcome to watch,” added Ms Prince.

“We’ll be doing the challenge no matter the weather, even if there’s thunderstorms we will dance for Lesley.”

The challenge will honour Ms Francis and raise money for Marie Curie, which is the UK’s leading end of life charity and provides care and support for people living with any terminal illness, and their families.

Dancers are welcome to come and join in, or people can come and watch the challenge live on the beach. People can donate to Marie Curie at the event and can find out more about Marie Curie at www.mariecurie.org.uk