WE'VE been asking our readers what they like about living in Newport and Gwent.

If you want to be part of it just go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/mynewport and fill out the Q&A. If you live in a different part of Gwent answer the questions as if they were asked about your area, but tell us what that area is.

This week is it the turn of Anthony Hayes, who is 60 and lives in the Ridgeway area of the city.

How long have you lived in Newport?

Born in Malpas and always lived here apart from four years away at college.

What do you like most about living in Newport?

The sheer variety for a small city. Fantastic countryside right on our doorstep and plenty of urban amenities on hand as well. Easy transport to other places if you need them.

Favourite place for a takeaway and why?

Shoboraj on Malpas Road. Great authentic food and the friendliest staff.

MORE NEWS:

Dragons or County?

Wrong question. Newport RFC represents the city, the Dragons just play here sometimes but couldn't wait to ditch the Newport name as they saw it as a barrier to their business plan. Like all good Newport people I also follow the County results.

Best memory of your time living here?

We used to get some great musical artists playing in the city - Elton John in the leisure centre or Van Morrison in the King's Head. Let's hope the new conference centre can get us back on the touring circuit.

Van Morrison, pictured at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Picture: Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Favourite Newport pub?

St Julian's Inn on Caerleon Road. Great range of real ales from a landlord who cares and fantastic views over the river. It's on a bus route with a countryside feel and the staff make you feel like you are valued.

What one thing that has gone do you miss the most and why?

The city centre is having a tough time losing key shops, pubs and places to eat. It used to be such a focal point for people to come together for all sorts or reasons and we will all be the poorer if it continues to go downhill.

Favourite building in the city?

The Transporter Bridge holds special memories for me. I went to school in Pill and in the summer we used the bridge to get to the park on the other side for our baseball. It puts Newport on the map so the new visitor centre is an exciting development which we can use to sell the city.

Newport's Transporter Bridge

Favourite place to grab a coffee?

The cafe on the top of Ridgeway is a great place to meet and enjoy the views.

Where would you go for a special meal?

The Priory in Caerleon combines great food, beer and a beautiful setting. We have friends and family who stay there when they come to Newport so it has many special memories.

Best place for a walk?

I grew up close to the canal and spent much of my youth fishing or walking the dog there. It's still a great natural corridor but could do with some tlc in places.

If you had a magic wand what one wish would you grant Newport?

The M4 relief road. The current road is not fit for purpose and never will be.

Three places anyone visiting the city should make the effort to go?

St Woolos Cathedral - a gem which does not get the attention it deserves. Transporter Bridge - I've visited a few of the others but ours is the best. The Murenger in High Street - it looks and is a real pub.

Ye Olde Murenger House

Choose one thing Newport should be really proud about?

The people. Attitude when it matters but will always have your back when you need them.

Three words which sum up Newport for you

Friendly, cosmopolitan and extroverted.