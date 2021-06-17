MORE than 150 homes will be built on land in Llantarnam after the county borough council gave the plans the green light.

Several applications relating to land next to Malthouse Lane in Llantarnam were considered and approved by the council’s planning committee.

It is now planned to build 164 new homes on the land, which originally had an outline application approved for 233 homes on the site in 2015.

The homes will range from one-bedroom flats to five-bedroom houses.

Of the 164 homes 25 of them – 15 per cent – will be affordable. 17 homes are likely to be socially rented housing while eight are expected to be intermediate homes – these are houses that are at a cost above social rent but below market levels.

Speaking in the meeting Cllr Huw Bevan said it was a good scheme.

He said: “It’s very clear a lot of work has been put into this on both sides from the developer and officers.”

A new junction was also approved, which would replace the current plans for a roundabout access to the development.

The roundabout access formed part of the outline consent, but six years on the developer has stated a preference for a traffic signal controlled junction instead.

This change was praised by councillors who thought it was a much better access.

It was also thought that it could be better for future cycling and walking routes.

The change in access would also see a smaller amount of the Grade II listed stone wall removed.

Cllr Steve Evans asked how long the wall had been there and what its historical value is to Cwmbran.

He was told that the wall was listed because of the lodge it’s attached to rather than any significance of the stone wall itself.

Four residents had raised objections to the plans citing the potential loss of green space, and the current traffic situation surround the development site as key reasons.

Concerns were also raised over the spread of coronavirus if the population were to increase in the area due to the new development.

Due to the nature of the development the applicant will contribute more than £1 million in section 106 funds, which will go towards highways development including the junction.

This funding has not changed since 2015, despite the change in the number of houses proposed for the land.

It has been accepted that the development cannot achieve a “satisfactory scheme” of 233 homes and therefore there is no requirement for 233 homes in the agreement.

The total amount of section 106 funds will be £1.165 million.