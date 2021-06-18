CELEBRATE Independent Bookshop Week with Griffin Books in Penarth.

From June 19 until June 26, run by The Bookseller & Books Are My Bag, celebrates all things about independent bookshops.

Shops around the country will be holding online and in-store events and activities - a great week for the indie bookshop community.

Griffin Books, based on Windsor Road in Penarth, will be taking part with a wide range of events planned throughout the week.

Here are some details for each of the events:

Children's storytime with Peter Bently and Claire Powell (June 19)

Join Griffin Books for a morning with Peter Bently and Claire Powell, author and illustrator of The King's Birthday Suit, a retelling of Hans Christian Andersen's The Emperor's New Clothes.

This event will include a story-reading with Mr Bently, and then a draw-along session with Mr Powell, as she tells you all about how she came up with all the great pictures in the book.

Make sure you bring your paper and pens so you can join in with Claire to create your own version of King Albert-Horatio-Otto the Third!

BookChat with Mel of Griffin Books (June 21)

Join Griffin Books to celebrate Independent Bookshop Week 2021 with a free to attend hour of book-ish chat and a lot of fun.

Meet via Zoom to talk about the books we're currently reading, our all-time favourites and of course our guilty pleasures.

No pre-reading required for this bookchat, just bring yourself and your passion for books!

Radical Acts of Love with oncology nurse and counsellor Janie Brown (June 22)

Janie Brown

Join oncology nurse and counsellor Janie Brown as she discusses her her new book, Radical Acts of Love: Twenty Conversations to Inspire Hope at the End of Life.

In Radical Acts of Love, Janie Brown, oncology nurse of 30 years and counsellor of cancer patients with terminal diagnoses, recounts 20 conversations she has had with the dying - including those personally close to her.

New Irish Fiction with Debut Authors Louise Nealon & Jamie O'Connell (June 23)

In collaboration with the Tale of Three Indies Collective, join Griffin Books for an evening with Louise Nealon and Jamie O'Connell, where they will discuss their new novels Snowflake and Diving For Pearls.

An Evening with crime writers Sharon Bolton and Jo Spain (June 24)

Sharon Bolton & Jo Spain

Sharon Bolton and Jo Spain will be discussing their latest books with Lisa Howells, books editor for Heat Magazine and Crime and Thriller judge for the 2020 British Book Awards.

Children's writing workshop with Jenny Pearson (June 26)

Jenny Pearson

An exciting hour with Jenny Pearson, author of The Incredible Record Smashers and The Super Miraculous Journey of Freddie Yates. This event will include lots of fun activities and advice from Jenny about how to be a writer! Make sure to bring your best writing pens, you're sure to be inspired. This event is aimed at children aged eight to 12.

Places will be limited.

For more information and tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/griffinbooks