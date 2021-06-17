A MAN is due to go on trial next year after he pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in Newport.

Jamie Tierney, 29, of Newport Road, Llanrumney, Cardiff, appeared before a judge.

At Cardiff Crown Court, he denied sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.

The alleged offences are claimed to have taken place on August 9, 2020.

A trial date of March 7, 2022 was set with a time estimate of between three and four days.

Tierney was represented by Matthew Roberts and the prosecution by Alexander Greenwood.

Judge Michael Fitton QC granted the defendant conditional bail.