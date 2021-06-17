A DRUG dealer was jailed after a judge told him Newport is fast becoming a magnet for addicts looking to buy cheap heroin.

Paul Richards was caught by plainclothes police investigating reports of people travelling from Bridgend to the city to get low-cost class A drugs.

He was arrested at Discovery Park off Malpas Road after officers spotted him acting suspiciously in a Ford Focus car, Newport Crown Court heard.

Janet McDonald, prosecuting, told an earlier hearing how the defendant had hidden 12 wraps of heroin inside his boxer shorts.

She said: “On March 11, 2020, plainclothes officers were on Malpas Road acting on suspicions that people were travelling from Bridgend to Newport to buy heroin because it was cheaper.”

The drugs had a street value of between £155 and £280 and he also had £205 in cash.

Following a search of Richards’ home, officers found three mobile phones and more money, seizing nearly £700 in notes and coins.

Richards, 43, of Hoskins Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin with intent to supply.

He also admitted possessing crack cocaine.

Richards had a previous conviction for possessing ecstasy with intent to supply but that offence was committed when he was a young man.

He also had a wounding conviction from 2015 on his record.

Roger Griffiths, prosecuting the case today, told the court how police had spotted Hill selling drugs to a customer in a Honda Civic whose car was registered to Bridgend.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC, told Scott Bowen, representing the defendant: “Newport is becoming notorious for the dealing of heroin with people coming from other parts of South Wales to buy their drugs.

“This vehicle was from the Bridgend area.

“Your client was playing an active role in the trade of heroin in the city.”

Mr Bowen said in mitigation: “Newport is a hub for the supply of drugs but the defendant wasn’t selling heroin to fund a lavish lifestyle.

“He was doing it to fund his own addiction.”

He also asked for his client’s guilty plea to be taken into consideration.

Recorder Bull told Richards: “I accept you are a drug addict and your offending was driven by your own drug use.

“Newport is fast becoming a magnet for people wishing to buy diamorphine and heroin.

“You knew what you were doing.”

He jailed Richards for 40 months.