FIFTEEN schools in Gwent have been named in a report regards to pupils experiencing sexual harassment according to the Everyone's Invited report.

The report allowed pupils to anonymously report their experiences, with the schools all named in the report.

Gwent schools named are

Bassaleg School;

Blackwood Comprehensive School;

Caldicot Comprehensive School;

Haberdashers' Monmouth Schools;

Haberdashers' Monmouth School for Girls;

Hendre Junior School;

King Henry VIII;

Lliswerry Primary School;

Monmouth Comprehensive School;

Monmouth School for Girls;

Monmouth School for Boys;

Oakdale Comprehensive School;

St Cenydd's Comprehensive School;

St Martin's School;

West Monmouth School.

The Welsh Government’s minister for education and Welsh language has issued the government’s response to the reports of sexual harassment and abuse in schools.

Jeremy Miles MS said: “I am deeply concerned by recent reports of sexual harassment and abuse in schools. Any form of sexual harassment or abuse is totally unacceptable and should not be tolerated.

“All education settings have a legal duty to ensure that children and young people are shown respect and have access to a learning environment in which they feel comfortable and safe.”

He said that there is a cross-government priority to ensure that all children and young people are supported, and they are able to report any concerns.

Mr Miles also outlined the process the Welsh Government will be carrying out to find out more about the problem in Welsh schools and how they can better support people.

He said: “In recognition that there are broader cultural challenges in dealing with this issue, the minister for social justice and the deputy minister for social services and I will work together in relation to our ongoing response and we will wish to be informed by the voices of children and young people.”

He is also requesting that Estyn conduct a review into culture and processes in schools to help better protect and support young people.

“While the findings of that review will play an important role in supporting settings and informing Welsh Government policy, I recognise that we cannot await the outcome of that review before we act,” he said.

“Whilst the problem is extremely unlikely to be limited to the schools named in the Everyone’s Invited report, we will write to the schools identified to offer support and advice on delivering relationships education.

“Every school and local authority should have a designated lead responsible for supporting learners with relationships and sexuality education. I have asked officials to establish whether that is currently the case and will update members in due course.”

What has the Welsh Government done to provide children with the necessary information and resources?

In December 2020, they published guidance to support settings with developing procedures to respond to incidents involving sharing private images as part of their safeguarding arrangements. The document – which has been viewed 3,297 times and downloaded almost 1,000 times – can be viewed here: https://hwb.gov.wales/zones/keeping-safe-online/sharing-nudes-and-semi-nudes-responding-to-incidents-and-safeguarding-children-and-young-people

They have a Keeping Safe Online area of their educational Hwb platform to support online safety in education, providing information guidance and resources. It also signposts learners, practitioners and parents and carers to report issues they experience online and provides access to dedicated support services.

They have made the Step Up, Speak Up toolkit available for schools in partnership with Childnet International. There are a series of lesson plans and activities addressing online sexual harassment among young people.

Provided extensive guidance on preventing and responding to child sexual abuse, including the Keeping Learners Safe statutory guidance. They have also published the violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence guidance for governors, a toolkit for education staff which provides best practice and they are supporting The Higher Education Funding Council for Wales with the development of their strategy.

What are they planning to do?

An Estyn review into schools.

Writing to schools named in the report to offer support.

Establishing whether every school and local authority has a designated lead responsible for supporting learners with relationships and sexuality education.

Develop short training module to further embed the sharing nudes and semi-nudes guidance which will be available early in the new academic year.

Continuing to work with Childnet International which includes making the Just a Joke? Toolkit available for schools.

Laura Doel, director of school leaders’ union, NAHT Cymru, said: “There is no place for sexual harassment or violence in our schools. Every school should have measures in place for dealing with allegations of sexual harassment and violence as part of their safeguarding procedures, so that allegations can be investigated, and the appropriate actions taken.

“Schools do seek ways to prevent such behaviour. Central to this is creating a culture where it’s clear that any form of sexual harassment or violence is unacceptable, and where pupils feel confident to speak out should this behaviour occur, knowing that they will be listened to.

“Schools certainly have a key role in this work, but the problem reaches far beyond the school gates, and schools can’t solve it alone. Government and other agencies must also play their part.

“Sexual harassment and online sexual abuse must not be tolerated in any educational setting, but schools do need to be given the resources, training, support and guidance to implement their whole-school approach effectively.”

If you or anyone you know are experiencing or are concerned about sexual harassment in schools, here are some helplines you can contact.

Childline Cymru: 0800 1111, www.childline.org.uk/get-support/

Live Fear Free: 0808 80 10 800, https://gov.wales/live-fear-free

MEIC; 0808 80 23 456, https://www.meiccymru.org/

Torfaen, Newport, Caerphilly and Monmouthshire councils have been contacted for comment.