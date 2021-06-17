SEVERAL electric vehicles were unveiled at an event for Clean Air Day at Newport's Wales National Velodrome today.

The Welsh Government's deputy minister for climate change Lee Waters attended alongside several members of Newport City Council, including leader Jane Mudd.

Clean Air Day is an event that aims to improve the public understanding of air pollution and what can be done to improve the situation.

On show was one of the electric buses that services Newport, as were several electric council vehicles, an electric taxi, and the only electric refuse vehicle in the city.

The refuse vehicle is the first of its kind in Wales and another three have been ordered for Newport.

At the event, cyclists including Steven Manning, senior scientific officer for community and environment for the council, began a cycle around some of the city’s active travel routes.

There was also a group of walkers who went to try out some of these active travel routes.

Year seven pupils from St Julians school attended the event – the school is the location of one of Newport’s 11 Air Quality Management Areas.

Lee Waters speaking to pupils

Mr Waters said: “We've (the Welsh Government) committed to introducing a Clean Air Act within this Senedd and we're working with Newport both to implement the Burns Report and to invest in new kit to clean up what we're currently doing."

The Burns Report set out a series of ways to improve transport links in and around Newport, as well as the environment, after the M4 relief road was scrapped.

When asked if Newport will receive more funding from the Welsh Government to deal with the pollution generated by the M4 after the proposed relief road was scrapped, Mr Waters emphasised their commitment to the Burns Report.

“We're committed to funding the Burns Report, which will achieve a similar reduction that the M4 road would have done for half the price and without killing the planet,” he said.

“We've got to move on from the debate around the M4 now. People think that this (the relief road) was some magic wand to solve Newport’s problems - it was not and it created other problems.

Steve Manning speaking to pupils

“We’re confident that the blueprint set out by the Burns commissioners will deliver a modern public transport system that Newport deserves.

“And to show that we are serious about that we've appointed Simon Gibson, who is not known for giving the Welsh Government an easy time, as chairman of the delivery board to hold our feet to the fire, and the council's feet to the fire and transport for Wales’ feet to the fire, to make sure we follow through with what we said we're going to do”.

The Burns Report recommended ways to decrease congestion on the M4, including new railways stations, more priority for buses, and improved walking and cycling routes to all public transport stations.

The Burns Delivery Board has a budget of £4 million to implement these recommendations.

Data from the UK government showed that air pollution levels lowered significantly in 2020 because of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Waters said: “I think what the coronavirus epidemic has shown us is that it is possible to do things differently in a way that is not a bad thing.

“A lot of the stuff we’re now doing as a result of Coronavirus, you know working from home and travelling less - people told us for years that is not possible, people would never put up with it, and we've done it, and we've shown it's a positive experience.

“Now I think the big lesson from coronavirus is we've all gotten used to policy being made on the basis of science.

“We've got used to the first minister telling us that the science gives us headroom to make choices, and we need to apply that same approach to climate change.

“The science is very clear and it is very alarming, and we have to take notice of it and we have to change our policies in line with the science”.

To view some of the city’s active travel routes visit http://www.newport.gov.uk/en/Transport-Streets/Active-Travel/Active-Travel-maps.aspx