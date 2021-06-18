MORE than 100 new jobs have been created at a leading battery manufacturer in Ebbw Vale.

GS Yuasa, based at Rassau Industrial Estate, has received a £2.5 million investment from the Welsh Government, allowing the company to increase its production and upgrade its processes to become more energy efficient.

It has also allowed GS Yuasa, which manufactures vehicle and industrial batteries, to create 105 new jobs over the next three to five years, and safeguard a further 360.

The Welsh Government's economy minister Vaughan Gething visits GS Yuasa in Ebbw Vale

A new assembly line will be installed to produce new Lithium-ion battery modules, with semi-automation of key processes also introduced.

The financial support comes from Welsh Government’s Economic Futures Fund.

Andrew Taylor, managing director and chief executive of GS Yuasa Battery Europe Ltd, said: “This considerable investment is great news for the continued development and growth of our industrial battery business across Europe.

“It will help us to safeguard our current workforce of over 360 employees and will also assist us in creating over 100 new local jobs as we expand operations over the next three to five years.

“Our ambitious plans include the installation of new energy efficient production equipment to increase manufacturing capacity, renewable energy sources and the establishment of an assembly and R&D (research and development) facility for state-of-the-art Lithium-ion battery modules. These will all contribute to GS Yuasa’s global policy of reducing carbon emissions and helping to build a more sustainable society.”

The plant, which has been in Blaenau Gwent since 1981, also manufactures Valve Regulated Lead Acid batteries that are predominantly used in Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems. During the coronavirus pandemic these batteries also supplied power to the NHS Nightingale hospitals and other key medical projects.

Economy minister Vaughan Gething visited the plant on Thursday.

He said: “GS Yuasa is a hugely important employer in Ebbw Vale and news the business is investing in its future there is to be warmly welcomed.

“Our Economic Futures Fund continues to be crucial in supporting businesses right across Wales and will be key in helping the likes of GS Yuasa thrive post-pandemic. This will be invaluable as the company prepares to meet future challenges and opportunities.

“In what are extremely difficult economic times this funding injection will also provide a real boost to residents and our ambitious but achievable Tech Valleys vision for stimulating growth across the heads of the valleys.

“Today’s announcement also supports the vision of our Economic Resilience and Reconstruction Mission to ensure our economy is more prosperous, fair and green than ever before.”