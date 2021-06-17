RESIDENTS in Caerphilly county borough can now have their say on plans to ban dogs from council-owned sports pitches.
Caerphilly council currently has a public space protection order (PSPO) relating to dog control.
A PSPO is a measure designed to stop individuals or groups committing anti-social behaviour in public spaces and gives councils the power to act.
The current PSPO relating to dogs was approved in 2017 and contains a number of restrictions.
These include:
- Excluding dogs from all enclosed children’s play and games areas
- Requiring dogs to be kept on leads in enclosed memorial gardens
- Requiring dog owners to remove dog faeces in public places
- Requiring dog owners to always have the means to pick their dog faeces
- Requiring dog owners to put their dogs on a lead when directed to do so by an authorised officer on any public land where the dog is considered to be out of control or causing harm or distress to prevent a nuisance.
Breaking a PSPO could result in a fine.
The council’s cabinet member with responsibility for public protection, Cllr Nigel George, said: “Whilst the majority of dog owners clean up after their pets, there are still a number of irresponsible owners who allow their dogs to foul in public places without clearing up after them.”
Residents will have until August 20 to give their views on whether dogs should be banned from council-owned marked sports pitches.
To take part in the survey visit https://wh1.snapsurveys.com/s.asp?k=162210627492