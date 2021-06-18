BLAENAU Gwent council will open new community hubs to offer access to council services closer to the public from Monday, June 21.
The new hubs are located centrally in local libraries managed by Aneurin Leisure Trust and will provide advice and information on a range of council services. The hubs will initially open one day per week in each community due to the current Covid restrictions and opening hours and days of operation will increase as restrictions ease:
- Monday: Abertillery Library, 10am-4pm
- Tuesday: Llanhilleth Institute, 10am-4pm
- Wednesday: Ebbw Vale and Brynmawr libraries, 10am-4pm
- Thursday: Tredegar Library, 10am-4pm
- Friday: Cwm and Blaina Libraries, 10am-4pm
At the community hub residents can access the following services initially:
- Information on council tax/non-domestic rates including discounts, payments and recovery
- Information about benefits including universal credit, council tax reduction, free school meals, school clothing grants and benefit overpayments
- Make blue badge applications
- Access community services - including bulky waste bookings, waste/recycling timetables, HWRC bookings, and the ordering of recycling receptacles
- Pick up waste bags - including dog waste, food waste and hygiene waste.
Council leader Cllr Nigel Daniels said: "Like most organisations we have had to restrict public access to buildings since 2020.
I know that residents value face to face contact to access the services that are important to them and now its great that "the time is right to bring back this choice for them and bring access to services closer to the public.
"It is also important that we have the widest possible range of channels available for residents both traditional and digital and we will continue to develop our services delivered through these channels as part of our customer services strategy. As Covid restrictions ease we will also widen the range of services available and increase opening hours in the hubs."
Phill Sykes, operations director for Aneurin Leisure Trust said: "Improving community life is at the heart of everything that Aneurin Leisure Trust does and the new community hubs will assist the council in providing essential advice and guidance to the local community, at a convenient location to residents. Our staff has a wealth of experience in assisting with enquiries and will be an additional resource for many services that the community hubs offer."
