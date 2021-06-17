SANDYBROOK Park in Cwmbran has been vandalised again.
Residents say it has been targeted repeatedly, with one period in January where there were incidents “seven days on the trot”.
This time a basket swing was set on fire, resulting in the basket swing and ground underneath it being burnt.
Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen Council's executive member for the environment, said: "We are working with partners to discuss a strategy to prevent vandalism in the future, and we really hope this is the last instance in this park.
"This is time that could be focused elsewhere if these deliberate acts were not taking place.
"There are so many children who are now missing out on having fun in the fresh air due to this park being closed, we hope that these deliberate acts do not continue.”
If you have any information about the vandalism phone the council on 01495 762200 or contact Gwent Police.
Friends of Sandybrook Park group is also offering a reward of £100 to anyone who can help in putting a halt to the destruction.
