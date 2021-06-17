AN URGENT warning has been given to people living in housing estates in Hay-on-Wye after a "suspicious person" was spotted in the area.
Hay-on-Wye councillor Gareth Ratcliffe shared an update from Dyfed-Powys Police, which said it was not an isolated incident.
Officers thanked Welsh Liberal Democrat Coun Ratcliffe for bringing the "suspicious" person in the Hay-on-Wye area to their attention, adding they were taking it seriously.
"Unfortunately this is not an isolated incident as there have been many reported in the press recently," Dyfed-Powys Police said.
"Any activity such as this, that is reported by a tenant is always taken very seriously.
"Staff and tenants are advised to be vigilant and report any such incidents."
Coun Ratcliffe warned to phone police on 101 with their concerns, adding: "Do not let anyone into your home."
Police said all Powys officers should be able to produce their ID cards when asked.
The spokesperson added: "I will be discussing these incidents with our housing engagement team, in the hope that we may be able to put a procedure in place and make tenants more aware of bogus callers."