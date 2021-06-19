HERE are some archive photographs of Duffryn estate, in Newport, when it was built in 1978.
Owned and run by the council at that time, the homes all had a porch, parking with wooden fence, living room, kitchen diner and rear garden that faced on to a communal play area.
Viewed from above you can see the estate is made up of continuous rows of terraced houses that snake around to form communal green area for each street. The estate runs alongside Tredegar House and the land once belonged to the Morgan family.
The unfinished shops at Duffryn in 1979
Flat complex Leslie Green Court after it was built in 1985 at a cost of £400,000
Dangerous three-feet-deep holes appeared outside a Duffryn home in 1990. The holes were dug by workmen to repair a fence but were left uncovered for a fortnight
MORE NEWS:
- Feed Newport pleads for more donations
- Newport family go camping with a TV presenter Julia Bradbury
- Pontypool woman speeding on the same road twice in two days
An artist's impression of Duffryn estate from 1976
Duffryn in 1994
Empty and ready to occupy new houses in Duffryn in 1979
The newly built Duffryn houses in 1977
Duffryn in Newport, taken in 1988