HERE are some archive photographs of Duffryn estate, in Newport, when it was built in 1978.

Owned and run by the council at that time, the homes all had a porch, parking with wooden fence, living room, kitchen diner and rear garden that faced on to a communal play area.

Viewed from above you can see the estate is made up of continuous rows of terraced houses that snake around to form communal green area for each street. The estate runs alongside Tredegar House and the land once belonged to the Morgan family.

South Wales Argus: The unfinished shops at Duffryn in 1979

The unfinished shops at Duffryn in 1979

South Wales Argus: Flat complex Leslie Green Court after it was built in 1985 at a cost of £400,000

Flat complex Leslie Green Court after it was built in 1985 at a cost of £400,000

South Wales Argus: Dangerous three-feet-deep holes appeared outside a Duffryn home in 1990. The holes were dug by workmen to repair a fence but were left uncovered for a fortnight

Dangerous three-feet-deep holes appeared outside a Duffryn home in 1990. The holes were dug by workmen to repair a fence but were left uncovered for a fortnight

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus: An artist's impression of Duffryn estate from 1976

An artist's impression of Duffryn estate from 1976

South Wales Argus: Duffryn in 1994

Duffryn in 1994

South Wales Argus: Empty and ready to occupy new houses in Duffryn in 1979

Empty and ready to occupy new houses in Duffryn in 1979

South Wales Argus: The newly built Duffryn houses in 1977

The newly built Duffryn houses in 1977

South Wales Argus: Duffryn in Newport, taken in 1988

Duffryn in Newport, taken in 1988