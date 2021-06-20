IN 2004 Newport had the honour of hosting the National Eisteddfod in the grounds of the historic Tredegar House.

The last time the city staged the Eisteddfod before that was in 1988.

The event was a roaring success with attracting 32,000 visitors in its first two days.

The majority of people who came to the eisteddfod were locally based and non Welsh speakers who loved the stalls and displays of traditional dancing, poetry and art. More than 200 contests were held at the festival which is a celebration of Welsh language and culture.

Here's a look back at the 2004 Eisteddfod.

The convening of Gorsedd

The convening of Gorsedd of Bards ceremony at the Eisteddfod 2004

Durham Road Primary School at the Eisteddfod

Director Elfed Roberts on the Eisteddfod Maes at Tredegar House, Newport

The Eisteddfod at Tredegar House, Newport, in 2004

One of the ceremonies at the 2004 Eisteddfod

Ray Gravell

Young participants at Tredegar House in 2004