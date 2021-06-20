A MOTORIST has been jailed after he was caught drink driving when he was banned from the roads.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how Mark Barrett, 35, was stopped by Gwent Police on Caerphilly’s Nantgarw Road in a BMW 3 Series last month.
He was disqualified from driving and, when he was breathalysed, he gave a reading of 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Barrett, of Australia Road, Heath, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance on May 29.
He was sent to prison for 16 weeks and banned from driving for 50 months.
The defendant was also ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge following his release from jail.