A GROUP of cyclists are calling for people and businesses to help them as they prepare for a 600km ride for charity.

C2Cycling is a group of 27 cyclists and support crew from across South Wales who are gearing up to take on a five-day ride from Cardiff Castle to Edinburgh Castle in April 2022.

They are aiming to raise funds for Velindre Cancer Centre and LATCH children’s cancer charity. Recently, the group were joined by former Wales rugby player Martyn Williams at the launch of the fundraising ride.

Matt Evans is on his third ride with the group, having completed two of the previous trips to Paris. His seven-year-old son Rhys died four weeks after being diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, a rare blood disorder that prevents the body producing enough red blood cells. The family were supported by LATCH during this period.

Mr Evans said: “LATCH was there for us throughout the most traumatic period in our family life and they continue to support us even today. It is one thing to see this happen to others, but it is not until it affects you directly that you realise what an incredible job these people do.

“Riding from Cardiff to Edinburgh is going to be a tough challenge both physically and mentally. I’m sure there will be plenty of tears along the way, but it will all be worth it if we can reach our target for these fantastic charities.”

MORE NEWS:

Nick Robbins, the Caerphilly-based ride director, said: “The launch of the fundraising pack at Cardiff Castle, to coincide with the start of National Bike Week, marks the start of a ten-month long campaign to raise as much money as we can for these two vitally important charities.

“We are calling upon businesses and individuals across Wales to dig deep and support the team. There are opportunities to sponsor an event stage, a jersey or even your favourite rider. Likewise, we are also asking non-cyclists who would like to support the team, but don’t fancy cycling anywhere, to download the fundraising pack from our website and organise one of the many ideas we have in there for people to take part in the fundraising.”

Martyn Williams said: “It’s incredible to see the hard hours of training and commitment the team from C2Cycling is putting into their ride preparation. To see them out riding every day in all weathers, after a full day at work, is awe inspiring and I’m a big supporter of the team and their fundraising.”

The event will begin at Cardiff Castle on Tuesday, April 22, 2022. To find out more and download a copy of the fundraising pack, visit www.c2cycling.co.uk or go to www.sponsorme.co.uk to make a direct donation.