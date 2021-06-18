A COUPLE were threatened with a golf club after they asked their nightmare neighbour upstairs to keep the noise down.

‘Party animal’ Jordan Clement-Davies flipped when David Rodriguez-Bastida pleaded with him to give him and his girlfriend Serena Ahmed some peace.

Prosecutor Martha Smith-Higgins told how trouble flared at apartments in Rhoose on January 3 after the defendant came home in the early hours of the morning.

She told Newport Crown Court: “At 4am, the complainants became aware of noise coming from the flat above.

“A number of hours later, between 9am and 9.30am, Mr Rodriguez-Bastida went to his flat to ask him to keep the noise down.

“The defendant and an unknown male answered the door. He puffed out his chest and became aggressive.

“He picked up a golf club. Mr David Rodriguez-Bastida asked him what he was going to do with it.

“The defendant replied, ‘I’m going to stab you with it.’

“The complainant felt intimidated and scared and the defendant followed him back to his flat.”

Miss Smith-Higgins continued: “Mr Rodriguez-Bastida told Miss Ahmed to contact the police. Seconds later, there was a knock at the door.

“When they opened it, they saw the defendant and the unknown male there.

“He appeared drunk or under the influence of drugs and was still holding the golf club.

“Miss Ahmed was scared. She followed police advice and locked the door.”

Officers arrived just before 10am and arrested Clement-Davies.

Miss Smith-Higgins said: “He told them, ‘I went golfing with my stepdad. I didn’t bring the golf club down.’

“The police noticed the defendant had white powder around his mouth and his eyes were glazed.”

In a victim impact statement, Mr Rodriguez-Bastida said: “I honestly feared I might be stabbed or hit with the golf club.

“His reaction was over the top.”

Clement-Davies, 21, of Rhoose Way, Rhoose, pleaded guilty to affray and has a previous conviction for the same offence.

That involved a passenger having his cheek bitten and being punched and kicked to the floor on a railway platform after he was pulled off a train.

The defendant received a community order following a brawl on a service between the Cadoxton and Barry stations in May 2019.

Giles Hayes, representing the defendant, said: “He was partying quite hard at the time. He was living on his own.”

The court heard how Clement-Davies is an expectant father with a heavily pregnant girlfriend about to give birth.

Mr Hayes said his client was a “different man now” who had found a job and could be rehabilitated in the community.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC, jailed the defendant for six months, suspended for two years.

He ordered Clement-Davies to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £400 compensation, £400 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.