A ROMANIAN couple who travelled to Newport from Birmingham to steal £1,000 worth of cosmetics from Boots have been handed jail sentences.
Edmond Constantin, 29, and Madalina Ionita, 26, carried out the raid earlier this month.
The duo, both of Newcombe Road, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to committing theft on June 7.
Constantin was jailed for 18 weeks.
READ MORE: Romanian thieves jailed after stealing elderly couple’s savings
Ionita was jailed for 18 weeks but her sentence was suspended for 12 months.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how her prison term was suspended “as the defendant has young children and due to Covid”.
It was also told how the pair's crime was a “planned sophisticated venture”.
Ionita was made the subject of an eight-week electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am.
Both were each ordered to pay £335 in compensation and costs.