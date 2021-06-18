A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with a fatal road crash.
Officers are investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a cyclist which took place on the junction of Wonastow Road and Somerset Road at around 9.55pm, on Monday, June 7.
The pedestrian, Jane Stone, a 79-year-old woman from Monmouth, was taken to hospital, however later died from her injuries on Friday, June 11.
Ms Stone's family have paid tribute to her, calling her "a very caring and active member of the Monmouth community."
A 28-year-old man from Monmouth was arrested yesterday on suspicion of manslaughter and causing bodily harm by wanton/furious driving.
He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Gwent Police are no longer appealing for information to identify a man in a CCTV image we released yesterday as part of their investigation.
