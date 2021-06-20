WE REJOIN the alphabet this week with the letter G and our members have been busy with their thinking caps on coming up with some interesting pictures to fit with the theme.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Geranium: Robertanium. Picture: Paul Bartlett
Gladiators: Caerleon. Picture: Tom Whittaker
Graffiti: On the cycle path in Caerleon. Picture: Sarah Davey
Gelding: What a happy chap. Picture: Samantha Hawkins
George Street Bridge: Pictured by Roger Fuller
Goslings: Picture: Daniel Brown
Great Spotted Woodpecker: Picture: Jason Franklin
Goldcliff: Groynes. Picture: Sian McDermott
Green: Picture: David Barnes
Goats: One smiling at back. Picture: Natalie Annette Rowles