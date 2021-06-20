WE REJOIN the alphabet this week with the letter G and our members have been busy with their thinking caps on coming up with some interesting pictures to fit with the theme.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Geranium: Robertanium. Picture: Paul Bartlett

Gladiators: Caerleon. Picture: Tom Whittaker

Graffiti: On the cycle path in Caerleon. Picture: Sarah Davey

Gelding: What a happy chap. Picture: Samantha Hawkins

George Street Bridge: Pictured by Roger Fuller

Goslings: Picture: Daniel Brown

Great Spotted Woodpecker: Picture: Jason Franklin

Goldcliff: Groynes. Picture: Sian McDermott

Green: Picture: David Barnes

Goats: One smiling at back. Picture: Natalie Annette Rowles