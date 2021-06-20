Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.
You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.
Charlie - Charlie is a very active dog. He's very smart and loves to play. He needs an experienced home who knows how to read dog behaviour well.
Chief - Chief is a very intelligent dog, he knows basic commands and enjoys time out with his humans.
Dianne - Dianne adores people and life. She would like ot be an only dog and walks really well on the lead.
Greya - Greya is still here! Why? Greya loves humans, could you be her human? She's a big dog who needs an active and caring home.
Wizz is sweet but still cautious of new people. Wizz needs someone experienced, she walks perfectly on the lead.