GWENT Police would like to speak to six people after an altercation in Newport.
The six men were involved in an incident on Saturday, June 12, between 12.50am and 1am. It happened inside and outside Clarence Food and Wine on Clarence Place in the city.
It is believed that no-one sustained injuries. Three of the men left the area in the pictured dark blue Mk4 VW Golf.
The VW Golf in relation to the Clarence Place, Newport altercation
The first male is possibly in his 20s, slim build with sandy brown hair and wearing a black hooded tracksuit a grey t-shirt underneath.
The first man wanted by police
The second male is believed to be in his 40s, bald and of large build and was wearing black shorts and t-shirt.
The first and second men wanted by police
The third male has black hair and of slim build. He was wearing a black t-shirt/hoody, grey trousers and white and black trainers.
The third man
The fourth was wearing a blue/green puffa jacket with the hood up and a cap underneath and black bottoms.
The fourth man wanted by police
Male number five wore a black puffa jacket with a dark hooded jumper underneath and had the hood up with a baseball cap underneath. He was also wearing grey jogging bottoms.
The fifth man
The last male they would like to speak with is possibly in his 20s and of slim build. He was wearing grey shorts, a grey hooded jacket and a black bodywarmer.
The sixth man
Anyone with any information about the identity of these men is asked to contact the force on 101 or through social media.
