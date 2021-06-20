Today is Father's Day and here are messages sent in for special dads, grandads and step dads from our readers...
Wish your dad a happy Father's Day
"Father's Day is on June 20, 2021. Give us the message you want to send to your dad, grandpa or step dad and upload a picture."
We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.
Happy Father’s Day dad it been a difficult year for you being ill with covid but you got through it thank god lots of love always Candice and Ian xx
PETE MORGAN Happy Father’s Day dad , have a great day ,lots of hugs and kisses ,we all love you to the moon and back love Julie, Wendy,Ceri and Emma , not forgetting all your grandchildren xxxxxxxxxxx
Happy Fathers Day Daddy (Karl Lynch) We love you millions and we hope you have the bestest day ever. All our love, Deion-Jayden & Jayde-Deiane
We miss you every day dad sending our love to you today on Father’s Day love and miss you so much katie and Shane xxxxx
Happy Fathers Day Dad your an amazing Father Grandfather and Great Father and we truly appreciate all that you are to us with lots of love always Helen Wayne Sophie William Oliver and George XXXXXX
Not a day goes by when we dont think of you dad. We all miss you so much. Love you loads. Xx
To Sean Thompson. Dad, Happy Father's Day! We love you, you're the best. Not just our Father but our friend too. Love from Jack, Charlie and Ruby. XXX
To David Jones, Happy Father's Day Dad, We love you! Enjoy your day. Love from Lyndsay, Sean, Jack, Charlie and Ruby. Xxx
To dad, love you to the moon and back x
To the best dad in the world, love you to the moon and back love Elijah xxx
To Grancha, happy fathers day love you to the moon and back love Elan 'xxx
Happy birthday to my funniest and most caring Gramps there ever was. Thank you for teaching us to nurture each other as well as all living things around us. Love you all the world. Poppy, Daisy, Amee and Max
Happy Father's Day Dad, Have a great day Love always Jenna xxx
Happy Fathers Day to the number one man in my life! Not just a Dad but my best friend,taxi driver & the best Grandad xx
Happy fathers day Pops Ope u av a fab day Thanx4everything u does4me Love u lots like jellytots Sami&Dwayne xx
Have a wonderful day dad. love lisa and louise. xx
Happy Father’s day dad.. love louis, lauren and rosie .
Happy first father's day daddy I love you all the world.
Happy Fathers Day Baba Maz, you mean the world to me. I love you so much your little baby girl Zerya Aksoy xxx
Catherine Mayo: To our wonderful father Jeff ( and grampy to Jay) also Grandad Goff. Thankyou so much for everything you have done for us. For being our heroes and the ones who we look up to. We love you more than words can say. For always. Cath, Jenny and Jay xxxxx
Happy Father’s Day to the best dad anyone can ask for! Hope you have a great day. Thank you for everything. Love Beth&Tom xx
Happy Fathers Day to this Special Dad Thank you for being there for us not just today but every day without fail... we’re so lucky to have you love from all your Girls xxxx
