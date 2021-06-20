Today is Father's Day and here are messages sent in for special dads, grandads and step dads from our readers...

Wish your dad a happy Father's Day

"Father's Day is on June 20, 2021. Give us the message you want to send to your dad, grandpa or step dad and upload a picture."

We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.

Candice Hazell

Happy Father’s Day dad it been a difficult year for you being ill with covid but you got through it thank god lots of love always Candice and Ian xx

Candice Hazell: Happy Father’s Day dad. It has been a difficult year for you being ill with covid but you got through it thank God. Lots of love always Candice and Ian xx

Wendy bailey

PETE MORGAN Happy Father’s Day dad , have a great day ,lots of hugs and kisses ,we all love you to the moon and back love Julie, Wendy,Ceri and Emma , not forgetting all your grandchildren xxxxxxxxxxx

Wendy Bailey: Pete Morgan. Happy Father’s Day dad. Have a great day. Lots of hugs and kisses. We all love you to the moon and back. Love Julie, Wendy, Ceri and Emma , not forgetting all your grandchildren xxxxxxxxxxx

Deion & Jayde Lynch

Happy Fathers Day Daddy (Karl Lynch) We love you millions and we hope you have the bestest day ever. All our love, Deion-Jayden & Jayde-Deiane

Deion and Jayde Lynch: Happy Fathers Day Daddy (Karl Lynch). We love you millions and we hope you have the bestest day ever. All our love, Deion-Jayden & Jayde-Deiane

Myra lynch

We miss you every day dad sending our love to you today on Father’s Day love and miss you so much katie and Shane xxxxx

Myra Lynch: We miss you every day dad, Sending our love to you today on Father’s Day. Love and miss you so much. Katie and Shane xxxxx

Helen Cole

Happy Fathers Day Dad your an amazing Father Grandfather and Great Father and we truly appreciate all that you are to us with lots of love always Helen Wayne Sophie William Oliver and George XXXXXX

Helen Cole: Happy Fathers Day Dad. You're an amazing father, grandfather and great grandfather and we truly appreciate all that you are to us. With lots of love always, Helen, Wayne, Sophie, William, Oliver and George XXXXXX

Martin Mander

Not a day goes by when we dont think of you dad. We all miss you so much. Love you loads. Xx

Martin Mander: Not a day goes by when we don't think of you dad. We all miss you so much. Love you loads. Xx

Jack Thompson

To Sean Thompson. Dad, Happy Father's Day! We love you, you're the best. Not just our Father but our friend too. Love from Jack, Charlie and Ruby. XXX

Jack Thompson: To Sean Thompson. Dad, Happy Father's Day! We love you, you're the best. Not just our Father but our friend too. Love from Jack, Charlie and Ruby. XXX

Lyndsay Thompson

To David Jones, Happy Father's Day Dad, We love you! Enjoy your day. Love from Lyndsay, Sean, Jack, Charlie and Ruby. Xxx

Lyndsay Thompson: To David Jones, Happy Father's Day Dad, We love you! Enjoy your day. Love from Lyndsay, Sean, Jack, Charlie and Ruby. Xxx

Elan davies

To dad, love you to the moon and back x

Elan Davies: To dad, love you to the moon and back x

Elijah vaughan

To the best dad in the world, love you to the moon and back love Elijah xxx

Elijah Vaughan: To the best dad in the world, love you to the moon and back love Elijah xxx

ELAN DAVIES

To Grancha, happy fathers day love you to the moon and back love Elan 'xxx

Elan Davies: To Grancha, happy fathers day love you to the moon and back love Elan 'xxx

Poppy Morgan

Happy birthday to my funniest and most caring Gramps there ever was. Thank you for teaching us to nurture each other as well as all living things around us. Love you all the world. Poppy, Daisy, Amee and Max

Poppy Morgan: Happy birthday to my funniest and most caring Gramps there ever was. Thank you for teaching us to nurture each other as well as all living things around us. Love you all the world. Poppy, Daisy, Amee and Max

Jenna Mellon

Happy Father's Day Dad, Have a great day Love always Jenna xxx

Jenna Mellon: Happy Father's Day Dad, Have a great day. Love always. Jenna xxx

Erica Morgan

Happy Fathers Day to the number one man in my life! Not just a Dad but my best friend,taxi driver & the best Grandad xx

Erica Morgan: Happy Fathers Day to the number one man in my life! Not just a Dad but my best friend, taxi driver and the best Grandad xx

Samantha Jefferies

Happy fathers day Pops Ope u av a fab day Thanx4everything u does4me Love u lots like jellytots Sami&Dwayne xx

Samantha Jefferies: Happy fathers day Pops. Ope u av a fab day Thanx 4everything u does 4 me. Love u lots like jellytots Sami & Dwayne xx

lisa georgiou

Have a wonderful day dad. love lisa and louise. xx

Lisa Georgiou: Have a wonderful day dad. love Lisa and Louise. xx

lisa georgiou

Happy Father’s day dad.. love louis, lauren and rosie .

Lisa Georgiou: Happy Father’s day dad.. love Louis, Lauren and Rosie.

Miss Jacqueline butcher

Happy first father's day daddy I love you all the world.

Jacqueline Butcher: Happy first father's day daddy I love you all the world.

Charlotte Smith

Happy Fathers Day Baba Maz, you mean the world to me. I love you so much your little baby girl Zerya Aksoy xxx

Charlotte Smith: Happy Fathers Day Baba Maz, you mean the world to me. I love you so much your little baby girl Zerya Aksoy xxx

Catherine mayo

Catherine Mayo: To our wonderful father Jeff ( and grampy to Jay) also Grandad Goff. Thankyou so much for everything you have done for us. For being our heroes and the ones who we look up to. We love you more than words can say. For always. Cath, Jenny and Jay xxxxx

Jay, grandad Goff and our wonderful dad ( also grampy to Jay) Jeff.

Beth Poole

Happy Father’s Day to the best dad anyone can ask for! Hope you have a great day. Thank you for everything. Love Beth&Tom xx

Beth Poole: Happy Father’s Day to the best dad anyone can ask for! Hope you have a great day. Thank you for everything. Love Beth & Tom xx

Stacey rees

Happy Fathers Day to this Special Dad Thank you for being there for us not just today but every day without fail... we’re so lucky to have you love from all your Girls xxxx

Stacey Rees: Happy Fathers Day to this Special Dad. Thank you for being there for us not just today but every day without fail... we’re so lucky to have you love from all your Girls xxxx