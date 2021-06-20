CHOOSING a baby name can be one of the toughest decisions new parents are likely to face.
Unless a family rule is to name a child after a family member then there is a plethora of names out their and it can be difficult to decide on the perfect name for your child.
From traditional names to the more unusual there are always new names coming to light to make your decision that little bit harder.
If you are struggling to decide on the perfect name, experts at Baby Centre have now pulled together the most popular names for newborn boys and girls in the UK to help make your decision a little easier, the Mirror reports.
This year's list has a mixture of traditionally popular names, as well as several new entries.
Topping the charts for girls' names are the likes of Lily, Amelia and Sophie, with Muhammed, Noah and Oliver continuing to prove popular for baby boy names.
Sarah Redshaw, managing editor for BabyCentre, said: "Lily swept in to take the crown and Elizabeth, the name that inspired Meghan and Harry’s choice, is a new entry.
"Perhaps the spotlight on the names will mean they stay popular for a few more years now, as has happened with Archie."
These are the top baby girl names and their change in rank position:
- Lily+3
- Amelia+1
- Sophia-2
- Olivia-2
- Ava+1
- Isla-1
- Rosie+9
- Aria+0
- Freya+0
- Ella+1
- Emily+2
- Mia-5
- Isabella-3
- Ivy-2
- Hannah+5
- Layla+29
- Grace-3
- Sophie+3
- Evelyn+15
- Evie-2
- Isabelle-6
- Elsie+3
- Luna+6
- Poppy-7
- Willow-1
- Phoebe+7
- Zara+5
- Daisy+12
- Florence-3
- Charlotte-11
- Alice-8
- Scarlett+23
- Ada+3
- Millie-3
- Sienna-7
- Nur+16
- Lyla+25
- Chloe+3
- Emilia-12
- Hallie+28
- Zoe+8
- Molly-7
- Jessica+8
- Mila-7
- Maisie-2
- Eva-4
- Maya-17
- Ruby-26
- Darcie+25
- Emma-12
- Ayla+15
- Penelope+37
- Eliza+18
- Ellie-15
- Lucy+5
- Esme-8
- Thea+1
- Maryam-4
- Fatima+0
- Lottie+7
- Matilda-15
- Harper-18
- Maeve - new
- Jasmine+6
- Aurora+0
- Orla+15
- Eliana+16
- Aisha+25
- Erin-13
- Leah - new
- Arabella-14
- Elizabeth - new
- Maddison+23
- Ariana - new
- Bonnie-3
- Maria-3
- Mirha - new
- Bella-15
- Gracie+11
- Anna-19
- Rose+3
- Violet-18
- Abigail-4
- Holly-34
- Mylan- new
- Robyn-33
- Riley - new
- Eden-1
- Nora-7
- Nancy+1
- Imogen-15
- Gabriella - new
- Amber-16
- Eleanor-25
- Georgia-15
- Iris-8
- Lola-22
- Sarah-51
- Elodie - new
- Clara-22
These are the top baby boy names and their change in rank position:
- Muhammad +0
- Noah +0
- Oliver +0
- Theo +4
- George +2
- Charlie +3
- Leo -2
- Harry +3
- Freddie -3
- Jack +0
- Arthur -7
- Archie +2
- Finley +2
- Henry +8
- Jaxon +24
- Louie +9
- Lucas +4
- Thomas +1
- Alfie -3
- Oscar -8
- Ethan -8
- Isaac -2
- Jacob -5
- Elijah +9
- Max +5
- Joshua -9
- Adam -4
- James -4
- Arlo +9
- Luca -1
- William +9
- Tommy -4
- Zayn - new
- Aiden -8
- Alexander -1
- Logan +6
- Ezra +16
- Rory +6
- Liam -7
- Daniel -5
- Caleb +17
- Teddy -15
- Theodore -12
- Alex +35
- Dylan +2
- Reuben -10
- Michael +7
- Jayden -11
- Benjamin +12
- Zachary +16
- Nathan -5
- Roman -4
- Ronnie +25
- Finn +13
- Zack - new
- Mason -15
- Albie +2
- Ryan -15
- Myles +12
- Jude +5
- Yusuf -11
- Elliot -17
- Joseph -8
- Harrison -15
- Kian -14
- Reggie +9
- Kayden - new
- Samuel -5
- Levi - new
- Toby -10
- Sebastian -15
- Ollie -4
- Ayaan -16
- Edward +7
- Ali -13
- Rowan +13
- Riley -7
- Hugo -5
- Hunter -10
- David -28
- Omar - new
- Evan - new
- Jesse -6
- Luke -4
- Cody - new
- Frankie +0
- Blake +7
- Abdul - new
- Grayson -25
- Matteo - new
- Gabriel -19
- Jason -5
- Albert +7
- Matthew -11
- Ibrahim -11
- John - new
- Ahmad - new
- Jasper -6
- Asher - new
Comments are closed on this article.