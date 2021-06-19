AFTER a month of rainfall and gloomy weather Brits enjoyed a heatwave to coincide with the start of Euro 2020 with BBQs and beer gardens aplenty.

The calmer weather is set to stay in place until Sunday with showers expected in spells.

However next week, temperatures look set to take a turn for the worse with rain predicted to feature heavily over the next few weeks.

But the British summer is not quite over yet with weather forecasters expecting several heatwaves in July.

According to the BBC long range forecast, from the middle of July onwards there will be "dry, settled, and warm spells that last for a few days."

And from June 28, “transient highs” are set to drift towards the UK from Northern Europe.

Netweather forecasts highs of 36 degrees in France on Friday, June 25 and the hot air is predicted to move towards the British Isles, bringing boiling temperatures across the UK.

This is what BBC’s long range forecast predicts for the next month:

Monday, June 21 to Sunday, June 27

"Unsettled conditions are most likely to continue through the third week of June.

"The nearby high pressure that has brought the recent drier, warmer weather, will move away westwards and become anchored over the Atlantic Ocean. In its place, a large-scale trough of low pressure will develop over northern Europe.

"This will produce a rather unsettled pattern. This will cause some breezy and wet days, interspersed with drier periods that will have occasional sunshine but also the chance of scattered showers.

"A few days of potential heavy showers or thunderstorms are likely early on in the week, mainly for the eastern half of the country.

"Temperatures will be close to or a little below average for late June.

"Later in the week, there are some signs that a high pressure ridge will try to extend eastwards into western Europe again.

"This could cause temperatures to lift a little above normal, although more likely in southern and eastern areas where drier and potentially sunnier conditions could develop.

"High pressure is more likely to be just south of the UK than overhead, so we will still be vulnerable to frontal systems from the west or northwest.

"This will bring rain and increased winds mainly to northern and western regions with near-normal temperatures."

Monday, June 28, to Sunday, July 11

"As we head into the first half of July the weather pattern is likely to stay broadly similar to late-June.

"High pressure will build in the Atlantic with low pressure trough somewhere in northern Europe.



"There are some robust signals for high pressure to be more of a feature nearby or overhead later in July.

"But this is likely to be on a temporary basis rather than seeing several weeks of dry, sunny weather.

"This is thanks to the warm waters in the Atlantic, which will tend to draw high pressure away from us with low pressure lingering near Scandinavia.

"Transient highs should occasionally drift across northern Europe and bring some dry, settled, and warm spells that last for a few days.

"The alternate pattern for the first half of July is that high pressure lingers overhead throughout, leading to several weeks of warmer than normal, dry, and largely sunny weather.

"This pattern is favoured by the computer models, but they are likely over-estimating the impact of tropical ocean signals, which we expect to be drowned out by the much stronger signals from the northern Pacific and Atlantic oceans."