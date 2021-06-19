A MAN who illegally fly-tipped waste on the Gwent Levels on four separate occasions has been fined a total of £1,900.

Johnny Doran was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court after earlier admitting fly-tipping offences.

Between 11 June and 25 July 2019, covert cameras placed by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) captured images of family members Michael Doran, aged 31, and Johnny Doran, aged 30, illegally dumping waste on Green Lane, in the Levels - a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), on four separate occasions.

Despite the placement of two ‘No fly-tipping’ signs at either end of Green Lane, images show the pair in a Transit van dumping a mixture of construction and household waste in a lay by on the country lane.

Picture: NRW

Amongst the waste deposited NRW officers found rubble, multiple black bags, green waste and a duvet. The land was cleared by Newport City Council.

In March 2020, both pleaded guilty to fly-tipping offences at Cardiff Magistrates Court.

Michael Doran was sentenced to a one-year community order equating to 100 hrs of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay NRW £950 towards costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Sentencing for Johnny Doran was adjourned due to the fact that he was already serving a suspended sentence for another offence.

Johnny Doran was fined £1,400 for the fly-tipping offences and £200 for breaching the Suspended Sentence Order. He was also ordered to pay NRW £300 towards costs and a victim surcharge will be added at a later date.

The camera was placed at the often-abused location as part of NRW’s ‘Black Spots to Bright Spots’ project, supported by the Living Levels Landscape Partnership — a National Lottery Heritage funded scheme which strives to protect the Gwent Levels landscape and reconnect communities to the heritage, wildlife and natural beauty of the area.

Picture: NRW

Pamela Jordan, Senior Fly-tipping Officer for NRW, said: “Our environment provides us with our basic needs, the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat – it’s important to protect it.

“The illegal dumping of waste not only harms the environment but also impacts on people’s health and undermines legitimate waste operators.

“We hope this sends out the message that fly-tipping and illegal waste disposal in all its forms will not be tolerated.”