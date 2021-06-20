A CAERPHILLY school has received an award for reducing the amount of single-use plastic they use.

Crumlin High Level Primary School has been given the Plastic Clever School award by Kids Against Plastic.

The school took on a project to lower the amount of single-use plastic in their school by switching to recycled plastic straws and recycling crisp packets and plastic bags.

They chose the topic name of #PlasticHeroes. Throughout the project they used surveys, advertising, YouTube videos, songs and posters before carrying out a protest march in Crumlin on Wednesday, May 26, to make the community aware of the benefits of using less single-use plastics. They were supported by local PCSOs during the protest march.

Catherine Mansell, headteacher of Crumlin High Level Primary School, said: “During our first half term of the summer, we set out to become a ‘Plastic Aware’ school with the aim to eventually become ‘Plastic Clever’. As a result of the dedication, perseverance and hard work of Crumlin High Level, we have gone and done it.”

Kids Against Plastic have now asked the school to take part in a case study of good practice after being impressed at what the school achieved.

Caerphilly County Borough Council cabinet member for learning, Cllr Ross Whiting, said: “Well done to Crumlin High Level Primary School for their amazing effort and commitment to becoming a Plastic Clever School. This is a fantastic achievement and all who were involved should be extremely proud for setting a great example to other schools.

“I wish you all the best in your upcoming case study and look forward to hearing more of your good practice.”