THE AVERAGE price of petrol in the UK has risen to its highest point in almost three years.

A new 2p-a-litre rise between mid-May and mid-June means the average petrol price across the country is now 130.69p a litre – the highest it has been since October 2018.

This means petrol is now more than 24p-a-litre dearer than the lockdown low, according to the AA’s fuel price report published on Friday.

And diesel drivers are also counting the cost of filling up, with a litre of fuel now at an average of 133.08p-a-litre - the highest it’s been since June 2019.

READ MORE:

However, Welsh drivers have got off relatively lightly, with only Northern Ireland (126.7p-a-litre for petrol and 129p-a-litre for diesel) and north-east England (129.4p- a-litre for petrol and 131.8p-a-litre for diesel) recording cheaper average fuel prices.

Here in Wales, the average price of a litre of petrol is 129.5p while diesel is at 132.1p-a-litre.

“Holidaymakers heading to big towns in more rural parts of the country are often discovering pump prices that are 4p-a-litre or £2 a tank cheaper than where they came from, even at the supermarkets,” said Luke Bosdet, the AA’s fuel price spokesman.

“This has turned the current pump price shock into even more of a nasty surprise.”

If you’re looking for the best place to fill up, here are the three cheapest petrol stations to refill in your area:

Newport

Asda Pillgwenlly - Unleaded: 125.8p; Diesel: 127.7p.

Sainsburys Newport – Unleaded: 125.9p; Diesel: 128.9.

Morrisons Rogerstone – Unleaded: 126.7p; Diesel: 128.7p.

Torfaen

Avondale Service Station (Texaco) Pontypool - Unleaded: 121.9p; Diesel: 132.9p.

Morrisons Cwmbran - Unleaded: 121.9p; Diesel: 131.9p.

Tesco Pontypool - Unleaded: 124.9p; Diesel: 132.9p.

Monmouthshire

Esso Abergavenny (Hereford Road) - Unleaded: 128.9p; Diesel: 131.9p.

Lewis Motors (BP) Abergavenny - Unleaded: 128.9p; Diesel: 131.9p.

Shell Waitrose Abergavenny - Unleaded: 129.9p; Diesel: 131.9p.

Blaenau Gwent

Morrisons Ebbw Vale - Unleaded: 128.9p.

Murco Brynmawr (Hilltop Garage) - Unleaded: 128.9p; Diesel: 130.9p.

Tesco Ebbw Vale - Unleaded: 129.9p; Diesel: 132.9p.

Caerphilly

Asda Blackwood - Unleaded: 125.7p; Diesel: 127.7p.

Texaco The Bryn (Crown Cross Service Station) - Unleaded: 125.9p; Diesel: 127.9p.

Morrisons Bargoed - Unleaded: 126.7p; Diesel: 127.7p.

Fuel prices were correct at the time of writing as of petrolprices.com