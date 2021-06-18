FRIDAYS – formerly known as TGI Fridays – had launched a brand-new cocktail for Pride.

Pride Iced Tea is available from today until the end of July at all Fridays restaurants in the UK.

The cocktail has been created exclusively in celebration of Pride and Fridays’ partnership with Pride in London – every £1 from each sale of the drink will be donated to LGBTQ+ rights charity Stonewall.

The drink was invented by Fridays Bracknell team member, Tierney Perez, as part of an internal competition encouraging Fridays expert bartenders to design a cocktail that encapsulated Pride.

Pride Iced Tea consists of:

Punchy Absolut Citron

Sweet grenadine

Tangy passion fruit, apple and orange juices

Topped with Blue Curaçao and lemonade

Fridays CEO, Robert B. Cook, said: “Through our Pride in London partnership, we are honoured to showcase Fridays as an inclusive company, and we are so proud that all of our team across the UK can come to work celebrating their identities and having the freedom of expression.

“The work that both Pride in London and Stonewall do each day goes a long way towards providing a platform to fight for equality and to challenge prejudice, and we’re thrilled to be raising awareness of their important and needed ambitions.”

Fridays’ official sponsorship of Pride in London for 2021 will see the brand taking part in this year’s parade in September.

In the lead up to the celebrations Fridays is running a social media series inviting its team members to share what Pride means to them, and how they are empowered each day by their Fridays Family.

For more information about the Pride cocktail, and Fridays’ partnership with Pride in London, visit www.tgifridays.co.uk/pride/