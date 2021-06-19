A POTENTIAL Chepstow Bypass should get be made the "immediate priority" of the Welsh Government according to a group of Monmouthshire politicians - despite a transport group from the town saying it will do nothing to reduce carbon emissions.

The group of politicians, including MS Peter Fox and councillors Christopher Edwards, Paul Pavia and Louise Brown, unanimously called for the Chepstow Bypass to be given the green light.

Mr Fox said: “Persistent congestion and pollution have been blighting this town for far too long.

“People’s lives are being hugely impacted by one of the most polluted roads in the whole of Wales, but we can address this by building a bypass to alleviate congestion.

“Granted, multiple bodies will be needed for the scheme to be given the go-ahead, but I urge the Welsh Government to take the initiative and commit to the infrastructure project to tackle air pollution.”

Cllr Jane Pratt, Monmouthshire Council's cabinet member for infrastructure, agreed, stating that a bypass would "unleash Chepstow’s true potential".

READ MORE:

However, Transition Chepstow say that any bypass project would likely take up to 30 years to complete.

Coordinator Tim Melville said that such a scheme would not solve the problem in any case.

"It is often easy to reach for the easiest solution such as a bypass," he said.

"However, a bypass will take 20 – 30 years to complete - Chepstow can’t wait that long and several people’s gardens and houses will have to be purchased.

"A bypass also takes trade away from Chepstow."

Cllr Armand Watts agreed, stating: "For too long Peter Fox and the Tory administration have focused much of their economic investment strategy outside of Monmouthshire.

"His £21 million gamble at Spytty Park, Newport is evidence of that.

"An enterprise and entrepreneurial fund is needed for local start-ups.

"Any debate around funding a bypass needs to be had alongside a new LDP Housing strategy."

Mr Melville also pointed to the divisive M4 relief road scheme which was turned down as another "high-risk strategy that will do nothing to reduce CO2".

Transition Chepstow have come up with a sustainable transport plan for the town as an alternative to a bypass.