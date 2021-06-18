PROTECTION for the proposed route of the M4 Relief Road south of Newport has been removed after more than 25 years.

Known as a TR111 route corridor protection, it obliged councils to protect the proposed route - through the Gwent Levels and to the south of Newport - from other developments

The move, announced by the Welsh Government, is another that makes the prospect of the project being revived far less likely.

It has been variously welcomed as a means towards further protecting the Gwent Levels, and condemned as a backward step for Wales' economy.

The TR111 route corridor protection was introduced in 1995, before the Welsh Government existed.

It meant the UK Government and - after devolution, the Welsh Government - had the final say on any proposed plans for the area.

“I have made the decision to remove the TR111 route corridor protection for the M4 relief road," said deputy minister for climate change Lee Waters.

"This relieves local authorities of the need to consult Welsh Government on proposed planning developments in the area.

“A TR111 protects a corridor for the route of a proposed new highway. It obliges local authorities to inform the Welsh Government of planning applications within 67 metres either side of a preferred route.”

Its removal follows the publication of the South East Wales Transport Commission’s final report last autumn, which recommended a massive investment in public transport.

Mr Waters said the removal of the TR111 protection could have a positive impact on the Gwent Levels and climate change.

"[It] potentially provides further opportunities for ongoing work to safeguard the future of the Gwent Levels, and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protect biodiversity and reduce the carbon footprint of our transport network,” he said.

Newport East MS John Griffiths welcomed the announcement "because of the potential it has for increased protections of the Gwent Levels and the biodiversity there".

"This is something I know a number of local groups on the levels will also support," he added.

“As chairman of the Gwent Levels Working Group, I will continue to make the safeguarding of the unique and beautiful landscape a key focus.”

However, Welsh Conservative shadow transport minister, Natasha Asghar MS said: “Whilst unsurprising given Labour’s misguided belief they can solve the problems on the M4 with a few cycle lanes and some extra traffic officers, this is a dark day for businesses across South Wales.

“The Welsh economy has been held back for years by the regular congestion seen around the Brynglas Tunnels, and this news will put off any firms who might be contemplating investing in the region.

“As we move out of the pandemic, this is another hammer blow for the economy and jobs, as Labour ministers have regrettably placed a big ‘closed for business’ sign on the Welsh side of the Severn Bridge.”