NEW data has revealed UK learner drivers passed their practical tests at the highest rate ever recorded during the Covid pandemic.

Data released by the Department for Transport - which spans from April 2020 to March 2021 - shows that 49.8 per cent of learners passed the test, up by 3.9 per cent on 2019-20 figures.

There was more good news for learners taking theory tests, with 55.7 per cent passing, the highest rate since 2013-14 and 8.6 per cent higher than the previous year.

While many learners celebrated receiving their full driving licences, others were unable to take their practical car tests due to the pandemic, with 72.7 per cent fewer practical tests taking place in 2020-21 compared to the previous year. Car theory tests were down by more than half.

Founder of insurance comparison platform Quotezone, Greg Wilson, said: “Congratulations to all those who passed, just goes to show, practice really does make perfect as shown by the outstanding results.

“Many learners took advantage of less traffic on the roads to get out there and clock up more miles behind the wheel during the pandemic, plus increased time at home was the ideal opportunity to hit the books and study for the theory test.”

But he admits there is a new challenge for these drivers.

“Newly qualified drivers often have trouble finding competitively priced insurance because they represent a higher insurance risk than seasoned motorists, and this is particularly true if the new driver also happens to be a young driver," added Mr Wilson

“Of course, there are additional steps newly qualified drivers can take to increase their odds of finding cheaper insurance too. For instance, it might be worth considering telematics insurance, which is often cheaper than a standard car insurance policy and opting for a car with a smaller engine and parking the vehicle in a safer location like a driveway or garage can also bring premiums down.”

