HERMANN Grah is a qualified doctor living in Newport. But, at a time when healthcare staff are more important than ever, he is not allowed to work due to his status as an asylum seeker.

Mr Grah, 41, is originally from the Ivory Coast in West Africa, and has been living in Newport for the past seven years after fleeing political persecution in his home nation.

But he has been able to get work in the NHS - despite being awarded two NHS Trust employment contracts to work in hospitals in Wales.

“If you decide to go into medicine it’s because you want to help people,” said Mr Grah. “Not being able to do that – it’s frustrating”.

It was particularly hard for Mr Grah to not be able to help as a doctor during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Grah said: “Just to be in that situation where your skills are needed and you have the skills, you have the knowledge, but you can’t go out to do what you’ve been trained for – it’s really frustrating”.

When Mr Grah fled the Ivory Coast he moved to the UK because some of his family are British citizens and he was able to stay with them.

He requalified to be a doctor in the UK through support from the Welsh Government, and he hopes to be able to practice medicine soon.

As he can’t yet work, Mr Grah spends his time helping the community however he can.

He works with refugee and asylum seeker organisations such as the Welsh Refugee Council and Oasis in Cardiff to help refugees and asylum seekers navigate the NHS and advise them on how and when to seek treatment.

Only 0.1 per cent of the population in Wales is made up of asylum seekers, but quite a few – like Mr Grah - have vital skills and want to use them to benefit the country.

Mr Grah said: “You have teachers, lecturers, engineers, nurses and I think they’re hoping to be given the opportunity to help the community and work.

“Asylum seekers are not just numbers or objects; they are normal people,” said Mr Grah.

“When you go above that branding, you will see that they are normal people who just need some affection and some help.

“In return, they will help the community. They can be useful.”

Asylum seekers cannot claim benefits and cannot access any council or local authority housing support.

They rely on Home Office support of £39.60 per person a week.

Most asylum seekers in the UK do not have a choice in where they will be accommodated.

That means that the majority of asylum seekers currently residing in Wales did not choose to be here.

Mr Grah is lucky as he has family here, but is nevertheless full of praise for his adopted country.

“I was welcomed with kindness and with love,” said Mr Grah

“That’s something I want to stress about a lot of people in Wales, especially in Newport.

“I want to say thank you and give back to the community”.

Mr Grah spoke to the Argus as part of Refugee Week, which runs from June 14-20.

To find out more about Refugee week visit https://celebratinghome.wales/