RAIN won't be stopping play any longer at one Gwent bowls club thanks to a generous donation by a local housebuilder.

Ebbw Vale Bowls Club can now buy a Bowdry machine, which helps remove water off the green to allow play to continue in inclement weather, thanks to a £1,000 grant from Persimmon Homes East Wales.

The funding comes as part of Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative, which sees 64 good causes across Great Britain awarded up to £1,000 every month.

The club club, based in Newchurch Road, has 70 members aged from 17 to 82.

Owain Dando, of the club, said both his and the club are over the moon to receive the funding.

“It’s been a tricky year for all amateur clubs, so all support is gratefully received," he said. "Our bowls club is so important to our members for both their mental health and physical wellbeing.

“A Bowdry machine would mean we wouldn’t have to leave the green every time it rains. Living in Wales, that’d be great.”

Victoria Williams, sales director at Persimmon Homes East Wales, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Ebbw Vale Bowls Club.

“Bowls is a really inclusive sport. It’s a great way for people to get together and be active and sociable.”

The housebuilder is currently in the process of a £29 million project to build 277 houses on the former Ebbw Vale Comprehensive School and College site.

