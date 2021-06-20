AN ABERDARON man who thought he had a common cold was diagnosed with an orange-sized tumour in his neck.

Paul Evans was treated for throat and tongue cancer and is now free of the disease, and credits his early diagnosis as key to his life being saved.

“I was definitely the type of person that didn’t like to make a fuss and I used to think my symptoms would just clear up on their own," he said.

“Who knows what could have happened if I hadn’t seen my GP?"

Paul's story comes as new research found that four in every ten people who experienced possible cancer symptoms during the early months of the pandemic didn't contact their GP.

Cancer Research UK said the many people didn't seek medical help during the first lockdown because they were either worried about wasting their doctors' time or didn't want to add to the NHS' workload.

“It’s important for people who have noticed any unusual or persistent changes to know their doctor wants to hear from them and can see them safely," said the charity's chief executive, Michelle Mitchell.

“In most cases it won’t be cancer, but it’s best to get it checked out because diagnosing cancer at an earlier stage means treatment is more likely to be successful."

Government figures show 20,000 fewer people were referred for an urgent possible cancer diagnosis between March and November 2020, compared with the previous year.

Cancer Research has now launched a capmpaign, titled 'Don't Ignore It', urging people to contact their GP if they notice any unusual or persistent changes.

Paul was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and admits he would have “waited for his symptoms to go away on their own” if it wasn’t for spotting a TV advert and his family telling him to see a GP.

Aged 49 at the time, Paul’s symptoms started as a persistent cough which he thought was a common cold.

Now 52, the former special constable for North Wales Police was prescribed antibiotics for a suspected infection and was told to make another appointment if his cough hadn’t cleared. But before long, more symptoms appeared.

“My partner noticed a golf-ball sized lump in my neck,” he said. “I also woke up having a coughing fit like I’d never experienced, and I must admit, I was starting to feel a bit concerned.”

After seeing his GP, Paul was immediately referred for further tests. A scan revealed a tumour the size of an orange in his neck, and a biopsy confirmed a diagnosis of cancer in his throat and tongue.

“When I saw a nurse come into the room before the consultant spoke, I knew something wasn’t right – and then when I was told it was cancer, it felt like a film," Paul said. "I heard talking but it was like everything had stopped and I was outside the room, looking in, it didn’t feel real.

“It was also really hard telling my mother as my father sadly died of cancer and my uncle also had cancer.”

Paul had surgery to remove the cancerous tumours in his tonsils before having an intensive course of radiotherapy at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd as well as a chemotherapy. He lost six stone in weight and had to learn to swallow again following treatment.

But he is now cancer free, and says the early diagnosis saved his life.

“It hasn’t been easy but I’m so grateful for the treatment I received and that I’m still here," he said.

Paul hopes his story will encourage people to seek advice if they have any worrying symptoms.

"I feel extremely fortunate my cancer was caught early," he said.

“That’s why I’m backing Cancer Research UK’s Don’t Ignore It campaign. If you’re worried at all, just contact your GP – it could save your life.”