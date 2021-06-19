THERE's been a welcome sighting of Wally the wandering walrus today, Thursday June 17.

The adorable Arctic creature made his home in Tenby for several weeks before departing for pastures new in Cornwall, France and Spain.

It's been nearly two weeks since Wally was last spotted swimming by Santander on the northern coast of Spain.

But he has now headed over 450 nautical miles in a northerly direction to appear in the Isles of Scilly, 35 miles off the Cornish coast this afternoon.

In typical Wally style, the marvellous marine mammal has been astonishing spectators in the bay of Porthcressa, on the island of St Mary's, by trying to climb aboard yachts in a bid to find a place to take a rest.

Freelance wildlife tour guide Will Wagstaff, who captured Wally's antics on camera,said in a Facebook post:

"This has to have been one of the most amazing weeks for wildlife on Scilly. "What with the Egyptian Vulture on Monday and now we have a Walrus here in Porth Cressa only a few yards from home. It seems to have spent the late afternoon trying to board some of the yachts anchored in the bay. Probably looking for a nice site to haul out. "An incredible sight."

Will told the Western Telegraph this evening that Wally had been 'hanging around the yachts in the bay as if trying to get on for a rest'

Watching from the window of his home overlooking the bay, he said that Wally had 'just hauled himself out on rocks in the middle of the bay.'

If you'd like to celebrate the latest sighting of the walrus with a Wally-watch, and you can enjoy a compilation of his antics here.