A FAMILY in the Isles of Scilly enjoyed their 'most adrenaline-fuelled wildlife encounter' ever when they came face to face with Wally the walrus yesterday, Thursday June 17.

Samaya and Scott Reid and their children were out on kayaks when the curious creature popped up out of the water to take a look at them.

Radio broadcaster Samaya captured a video of Wally attempting to climb up on a nearby yacht, while her wildlife photographer husband took some stunning shots of the marvellous massive mammal displaying his fine set of tusks.

Watch Samaya's video below....

As the Western Telegraph reported yesterday, Wally appeared in the bay of Porthcressa on the island of St Mary's after not being spotted for nearly a fortnight.

He rose to fame after his lengthy sojourn in Tenby, with his European travels then taking him to Cornwall, France and Spain.

Samaya told the Western Telegraph: "I saw a message on our local wildlife group that said ‘walrus in Porthcressa’ - it’s seconds from our house and so the children and I ran round to see it.

"We were watching it go between yachts for a while and then my husband arrived and we decided to head out on the kayaks.

"We drifted out slowly, keeping our distance and watched it try to climb on to every yacht that was moored up. It was making its way to each one. "After I filmed it, he came up in front of us, had a good look at us and swam on to the next yacht. Wally takes a wary look at the kayaking Reid family. Picture: Scott Reid

"That moment was pretty intense, realising the absolute sheer size of him. It was definitely the most adrenaline fuelled wildlife encounter we have ever experienced!"

Wally gives a fine display of his tusks and whiskers. Picture: Scott Reid

The Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust and British Divers Marine Life Rescue have asked people to respect Wally's space 'and help make our special visitor have a pleasant and positive experience of Scilly'

The organisations said: "This rare visitor is the same young male that spent a number of weeks in South Wales earlier this year, before passing through Cornwall and down to the Bay of Biscay. His last known sighting was at Bilbao, Spain, two weeks ago.

"The animal's movements are being monitored by a number of conservation and welfare organisations to keep an eye on his health, although he seems to coping well out of his regular habitat and has been seen feeding often. It is hoped that he is now finally returning north and will get back to his native home in the Arctic again soon.

"In the meantime, IOSWT and BDMLR are asking people to give the walrus plenty of space, not to approach or follow him and to respect him while he visits the island by not disturbing him. Given that he has been travelling large distances he could already be exhausted and will need plenty of rest before he moves on again.

"A seal-watching code of conduct was released recently by the Seal Alliance and endorsed by Defra, which would be applicable to the walrus as well and members of the public, boat operators and others are all asked to please follow this and help make our special visitor have a pleasant and positive experience of Scilly."