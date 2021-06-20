A MONMOUTHSHIRE road is closed with diversions in place due to a crash.

There has been a crash on the A466 Wye Valley Link road, with Gwent Police currently at the scene.

A spokesman for the force said: "The road is closed and diversions are in place, which may cause congestion.

"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. Take care."

Gwent Police have been contacted for more details - we will keep you updated.

Traffic Wales tweeted: "We are currently dealing with an incident on the #A466 the road is currently closed in both directions from #M48 J2 Newhouse to A48 Interchange.

"Please avoid the area and find an alternate route."