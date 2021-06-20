A MONMOUTHSHIRE road has been reopened after a crash earlier today.
There was a crash on the A466 Wye Valley Link road, from M48 J2 Newhouse to A48 Interchange which has now been reopened.
A spokesman for the force said: "The road is closed and diversions are in place, which may cause congestion.
"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. Take care."
Gwent Police have been contacted for more details - we will keep you updated.
In an earlier tweet, Traffic Wales said: "We are currently dealing with an incident on the #A466 the road is currently closed in both directions from #M48 J2 Newhouse to A48 Interchange.
"Please avoid the area and find an alternate route."
