THE coronavirus case rate in Wales has more than trebled in a little over two weeks - but there have been no new confirmed deaths for a week.

The latest figures from Public Health Wales show that, to June 14, the rolling weekly case rate for Wales is 25.1 per 100,000, against a rate for the week to May 30 of eight per 100,000.

The rolling weekly case rate has risen steadily since the latter figure was recorded, as the more contagious delta variant has taken hold in Wales, and the easing of lockdown restrictions has brought more people closer together.

And the rates are set to keep rising for some weeks, with Wales now entering the third wave of coronavirus, albeit two or three weeks behind the situation in England and Scotland.

Blaenau Gwent continues to one of just two councils areas in Wales to still have a rolling weekly coronavirus case rate of below 10 per 100,000, to June 14.

No daily figures were reported yesterday, but there have been a further 176 new cases confirmed in Wales during the past two days, including 21 in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) - Caerphilly, nine; Newport, six; Monmouthshire, four; Blaenau Gwent, one; and Torfaen, one.

On a more positive note, no coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Wales since last weekend, meaning the number of deaths here since the pandemic began remains at 5,572, including 961 in Gwent.

Blaenau Gwent has a case rate of 5.7 per 100,000, for the week to June 14, the lowest in Wales.

Torfaen (11.7 per 100,000) has the sixth lowest rate in Wales, to June 14; Newport (13.6) has the seventh lowest rate in Wales; Monmouthshire (14.8) has the eighth lowest rate in Wales; and Caerphilly (14.9) has the ninth lowest rate.

Despite the increases in recent weeks however, the relatively low rates mean that even small fluctuations in case numbers in individual council areas can have a big effect on their case rates.

The rolling weekly coronavirus case rate, for the week to June 14, for Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) is 13 per 100,000.

There have been 214,721 confirmed cases across Wales since the pandemic began, including 41,994 in Gwent.

In Wales, 2,236,091 people have had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 1,509,144 people have now completed their two-dose vaccine course.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to June 12 is 2.5 per cent. Caerphilly and Monmouthshire (1.8 per cent) have the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases for the past two days in Wales are:

Cardiff - 35

Swansea - 17

Pembrokeshire - 12

Neath Port Talbot - 10

Caerphilly - nine

Flintshire - nine

Wrexham - eight

Conwy - seven

Newport - six

Anglesey - six

Vale of Glamorgan - six

Carmarthenshire - six

Monmouthshire - four

Denbighshire - four

Bridgend - four

Rhondda Cynon Taf - four

Gwynedd - two

Powys - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Torfaen - one

Merthyr Tydfil - one

Ceredigion - none

Unknown location - four

Resident outside Wales - 18

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.