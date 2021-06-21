Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Eden Jones was born two weeks early on April 21, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 13oz. Mum and dad are Charlotte Thomas and Michael Jones, of Newport and Eden's big sister is Tia-Rose (five).

Hendrix Moreland-Fletcher arrived on May 5, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 1oz. Mum and dad are Amber Fletcher And Jamie Moreland, of Newport, and Hendrix's sibling is Harlem Moreland-Fletcher (12).

Leo Llewellyn Whitlock was born on June 5, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 15oz. His parents are Michael Whitlock and Kimberley Coker, of Trinant, and his siblings are Ethan Whitlock (17), Tyler Morris (10) and Ella Morris (eight).

Jasper John Street was born on May 30, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb. His parents are Laura West and Daniel Street, of Bedwas. His big sister is Piper Rosina Street (four). He spent time in NICU due to low blood sugar and an infection but was allowed home after a week.

Willow-Rose Ruby Arthur was born on June 5, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 6oz. Her parents are Rachael Jones and Kyle Arthur, of Coed Eva, and her siblings are Riley-Jay (eight) and Saraya-grace (four).

Lillith Marie Woolford-Chandler arrived on May 22, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 12oz. she is the first child from Megan Chandler and Adam Woolford.