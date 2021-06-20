THE third and final supermoon of the year will be visible this week - if the clouds stay away.
A sequence of supermoons started in April, followed by the largest supermoon of 2021, which appeared on May 26 - and the third and last will appear on Thursday, June 24.
The latter is referred to as the ‘strawberry’ supermoon, because of the ripening of the fruit during the first month of summer.
So, what is a supermoon, and why does it occur?
The average distance of the Moon from the Earth is 238,855 miles.
April’s supermoon (which appeared pink in colour) was just 222,212 miles from Earth, making it the second closest supermoon of 2021.
May’s ‘flower’ supermoon (so-called because it coincided with the blooming of flowers) was slightly closer to Earth, at 222,117 miles away.
June’s supermoon is the most distant of the three supermoons at 224,662 miles away.