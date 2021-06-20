PUPILS from Ringland Primary School in Newport have met their Senedd Member John Griffiths to discuss ways to reduce plastic waste, at local and national level.

Children from the Year 4 class wrote to Mr Griffiths about the research they have done on the impact plastics and other rubbish have on the environment.

And in a virtual class, Mr Griffiths told them about the Welsh Government’s plans to ban single-use plastic, and of ideas being looked at to encourage groups and businesses to find alternatives to plastic.

“It is great to have the conversations and engagement with the pupils from Ringland Primary," said Mr Griffiths.

"The children told me about their recent litter pick around Hendre Farm Drive, and there is a real desire from them to make their area cleaner and greener.

“Their research about the amount of plastic masks being dumped in our oceans and the length of time a lot of this waste takes to degrade, was very good.

"It is heartening to know the children want to see strong practical action by our councils and the Welsh Government in tackling plastic waste.

"I know locally that Newport City Council has been very proactive on this front with its recycling efforts with the area being officially ranked as the best performing in Wales.”

As well as questions about the environment, Mr Griffiths was asked about how the Senedd works and what it is like to be a member.

Teacher Sean Powell said the children have been "extremely driven throughout the summer to have a meaningful impact on our local community and the environment".

"Their passion to engage in spreading their opinion on the environment and the dangers of plastic pollution has been inspiring to see," he said.

“It was important for them to hear that the Senedd are taking the necessary steps to tackle plastic pollution, and I know the children left our discussion with Mr Griffiths inspired, listened to, and most importantly, with the encouragement to continue fighting for the environment in our local area and around Wales.”

Chair of governors at Ringland Primary, councillor Laura Lacey said: “It’s wonderful to see the children so enthusiastic about such an important issue - and getting their voices heard in such a positive manner and working so hard.

"They make me very proud indeed.”