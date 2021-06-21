I am deeply honoured to have been elected to represent the people of South Wales East in the Senedd.

To have been elected as the first woman of colour, following in the footsteps of my father who was the first Assembly Member from an ethnic minority, is an additional honour.

I sincerely hope that my election will encourage more young people, irrespective of race, religion, colour, creed, gender or sexuality to consider following a career in public service to make a difference and to be the change they want to see.

One of the key issues during the election was the Welsh Labour Government’s failure to deliver the M4 relief road promised in its previous manifesto despite spending £157 million on its planning.

So I was delighted to be appointed as the Welsh Conservative shadow Minister of Transport and Technology.

One of my key objectives is to see the introduction of an All-Wales Travel Card, similar to the Oyster Card that is used in London.

I met with representatives of Paragon ID, the leading provider of smart cards for transport and smart cities. They are responsible for providing smart cards for more than 150 cities worldwide and were behind the Oyster card in London.

This card will allow people from all socio-economic backgrounds and age groups greater flexibility in their journeys.

During our discussion it became apparent that much of the technology for an All-Wales Travel Card is already in place and all that is required to bring this about is for the Welsh Government to work with stakeholders and provide the investment.

Establishing a Wales travel pass for use on local or sub-regional networks, across all operators will ensure more seamless journeys for residents, tourists, commuters and student all across Wales and ultimately encourage tourism, assisting visitors to travel easily and conveniently from north to south and east to west Wales

I am pleased that my suggestion of an All-Wales Travel Card received such a positive response from the First Minister.

All that is needed now is the political will and backing to bring this about.

I am ready to work with the Welsh Government to deliver this card which will bring positive benefits to people all over Wales.

I hope you will all support me in bringing this great change for everyone in Wales and those who visit Wales.