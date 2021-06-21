AN ARTS festival promoting an eco-friendly lifestyle will return to Chepstow soon.

Green Gathering festival – which was included in The Guardian’s top 10 picks of arts festivals for 2021 – will return to Chepstow from July 29 until August 1 with an array of activities, education, and entertainment for all ages.

The festival is providing more spacious and outdoor arenas, and has expanded its programme of walk-about and outdoor performance.

Look out for Pilgrims of the Liminal, a trail of sound pieces leading to an open-air sanctuary with live, interactive performance based on the theme of pilgrimage and exploration. Or go on an adventure with wonderful trash pirates Mango Bandits, to find all the shiny booty around the festival.

If you need a good laugh, why not try your hand at sock wrestling matches? The International Sock Wrestling Associated Society – TISWAS will be at Green Gathering. Or enjoy some deep Georgian-inspired harmonies and serious silliness by acapella men’s singing group The Magnificent AKs.

This year’s line-up includes riotous party music from female led folk-alt-rock band Holy Moly and The Crackers, festival favourites 3 Daft Monkeys, sweet-voiced Cardiff-based singer songwriter Siobhan McCrudden and returning having ‘smashed it’ in 2019, Mobius Loop with their unique mesmerising sound and She, Robot vocalist and multi-instrumentalist.

And on the Raconteurs’ Delight stage, poetry and alternative comedy from Jonny Fluffypunk, musical cabaret duo Fossilheads, and Octopus Odyssey – a charismatic performer with a taste for the surreal.

Green Gathering 2021 will also have traditional and eco-friendly arts and crafts, and a kid’s area and teen space for plenty of family fun.

Blow the cobwebs away at the silent disco or take a dance workshop, listen to a diverse range of lectures and talks, browse art installations, learn about permaculture and alternative technology and visit the Hill Village where you can have a go at cooking on a solar stove and learn to live sustainably on the land.

The festival is commissioned by and raises funds for, The Green Gathering charity, which promotes sustainability via hands-on education and the arts.

Tickets will be refunded or rolled-over until 2022 upon request, in the event of cancellation due to Covid-19.

For more details or to book tickets visit www.greengathering.org.uk