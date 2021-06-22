The South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,400 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/behindthelens and fill out the easy to use Q&A.

Today we meet Andrew Rees, 53, who was a head chef for 30 years and is now a weigher in a bakery.

When and why did you take up photography?

I bought a restaurant in the Dartmoor National Park15 years ago and used to walk my dog early in the morning and was blown away by the scenery and wildlife so bought a little camera and then it started.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I love walking and when I moved to Cwmtillery five years ago I carried on taking photos because it is stunning place to live.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

Trefil because of the stunning views and the history of the place. Llangattock quarry and the Lonely Shepherd are just so quiet and Cwmtillery is a great place to call home.

What equipment do you use?

Canon rebel, 75/300mm lens, Kenro tripod and my new toy a Sigma 150/600 mm lens

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

So difficult to narrow down but one at keeper's Pond early one morning is definitely up there, the light was unbelievable.

Why did you join the SWACC?

Friends enjoyed my pictures and said I should share them so I joined the group. It is great to see photos of places I have never seen. People have been very kind with their comments and to see my pictures in print has been great.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Get out and start snapping. There is always a picture to take. It is a great hobby and, speaking from experience, it is great for your mental health.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I would love to see the northern lights.

Anything else you think we should know?

I have volunteered to photograph the Abertillery Bluebird FC for last two seasons for their programmes and social media which is so enjoyable.